Court Seeks UK Response on Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship Allegations

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has granted the central government until March 24 to submit its findings on a representation challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's eligibility for India's 2024 Parliamentary elections. The challenge arises from allegations that Gandhi concealed his British citizenship, potentially rendering him ineligible to run for office.

The order came from a bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Jaspreet Singh following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker from Karnataka. In response to this PIL, Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey stated that the central government had already reached out to the UK government for confirmation of Gandhi's citizenship status, and requested eight weeks to finalize a decision.

The petitioner claims to possess evidence, including documents and emails, that ties Gandhi to British citizenship. These allegations, if proven, could classify as offenses under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Passport Act, prompting calls for a CBI investigation.

