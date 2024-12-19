Left Menu

Craig Wright Sentenced Over $1.2 Trillion Lawsuit: Bitcoin Controversy Deepens

Craig Wright, who falsely claimed to have invented Bitcoin, faces contempt of court charges. He brought a $1.2 trillion lawsuit against Jack Dorsey's company Block, violating a court injunction. The judge found Wright guilty of lying and forging documents, resulting in a suspended prison sentence.

Updated: 19-12-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:47 IST
Craig Wright, an Australian computer scientist, was sentenced for contempt of court for filing a massive lawsuit against Jack Dorsey's company, Block. Wright, who falsely claimed to have invented Bitcoin, was found guilty of lying and forgery by London's High Court.

The Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) had successfully argued that Wright's $1.2 trillion lawsuit was a breach of an existing injunction. The injunction prevented him from litigating based on his unfounded assertion that he was Bitcoin's creator or owned its intellectual property.

Judge James Mellor handed Wright a suspended one-year prison sentence, highlighting a 'flagrant breach' of a court order. Despite being denied an appeal against the ruling, Wright intends to contest the contempt decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

