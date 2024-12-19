Left Menu

Iraq Repatriates Syrian Soldiers Amid Regime Change

Iraq returned nearly 2,000 Syrian soldiers to Syria after they sought refuge during the rebel takeover of Damascus. The troops were transferred legally via the Al-Qaim border, with their weapons held by Iraq. Syrian rebels have formed a caretaker government, requesting amnesty for returned soldiers.

In a significant development following the recent regime change in Syria, Iraq has returned close to 2,000 Syrian soldiers who had fled amid the advance of rebel forces. The soldiers, seeking refuge from the unrest, were sent back upon their request via the Al-Qaim border crossing.

The move was coordinated with Syrian authorities to ensure a legal transfer. According to the Iraqi military, weapons belonging to the soldiers remain in Iraq and are set to be transferred to the new Syrian government once it stabilizes.

The return of these troops takes place as a new caretaker government is being formed in Syria, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, with an interim prime minister appointed until March. Iraqi officials have urged compliance with human rights standards as the soldiers go back to their homeland under an amnesty agreement.

