Massive Crackdown on Illegal Poppy Cultivation in Manipur

In a decisive action against drug cultivation, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the eradication of 63 acres of illegal poppy farms in Kangpokpi district.

The Chief Minister revealed that a first information report (FIR) has been filed to initiate further investigations into the matter.

This extensive three-day operation involved a coordinated effort by the Manipur Police, CRPF, forest officials, and district administration, targeting illegal crops in Langka, Bileijang, and Makui.

(With inputs from agencies.)