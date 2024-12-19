Massive Crackdown on Illegal Poppy Cultivation in Manipur
Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the destruction of 63 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district. A joint team of officials conducted the operation over three days, leading to an FIR for further investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In a decisive action against drug cultivation, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the eradication of 63 acres of illegal poppy farms in Kangpokpi district.
The Chief Minister revealed that a first information report (FIR) has been filed to initiate further investigations into the matter.
This extensive three-day operation involved a coordinated effort by the Manipur Police, CRPF, forest officials, and district administration, targeting illegal crops in Langka, Bileijang, and Makui.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement