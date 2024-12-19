IMF Poised to Aid Syria's Reconstruction Amid Uncertainty

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed its readiness to support Syria's reconstruction alongside the international community, despite a fluid and uncertain situation on the ground, according to IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack.

Kozack, speaking at a regular press briefing, highlighted the absence of significant contact with Syrian authorities since an economic consultation in 2009. She emphasized that it's too premature for an economic assessment, as the IMF closely monitors developments following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

With the Syrian rebels having recently seized control of Damascus, Kozack acknowledged the formidable challenges facing the new authorities. She underlined the prolonged suffering of the Syrian people and expressed hope for addressing the country's humanitarian and economic issues and rehabilitating the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)