India and France Partner to Develop Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum: A Landmark Cultural Collaboration

In a significant cultural initiative, the Ministry of Culture of India has announced a groundbreaking partnership with France Museums Développement (FMD) to develop the Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum (YYBNM), a state-of-the-art institution celebrating India’s rich and unbroken civilizational history. This monumental project is an integral part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project and will span an expansive 1,55,000 square meters across the iconic North and South Blocks in New Delhi.

The Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum is envisioned as a comprehensive and dynamic space dedicated to showcasing India’s vast cultural, historical, and spiritual legacy, offering visitors an immersive experience of the nation's evolution from ancient times to the present. The project was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the International Museum Expo in May 2023 and was later emphasized during the inauguration of Bharat Mandapam in July 2023. The museum will be a vibrant celebration of India’s heritage, serving as both a historical landmark and a modern institution of learning, cultural exchange, and innovation.

Strategic India-France Collaboration

Under the new partnership, India and France will collaborate on a detailed feasibility study, which will include comprehensive museum case studies, interpretive planning, and building programming to ensure that the museum reflects both India’s heritage and global best practices in museum design and management. Drawing on France’s world-renowned expertise in museum development, particularly from projects such as the Grand Louvre, this collaboration will ensure that the Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum stands as a beacon of excellence in museum design and cultural preservation.

Adaptive Reuse of Historic Structures

A key element of this project is the adaptive reuse of the North and South Blocks, two historic government buildings that will be repurposed to create a modern cultural institution while preserving their architectural heritage. The approach mirrors France’s "Grands Projets" initiative, which transformed iconic government buildings into world-class cultural spaces, such as the Louvre. This method ensures that the museum will not only preserve the historical significance of the buildings but also revitalize them for modern use, creating a unique fusion of past and present.

Commitment to Cultural Exchange and Heritage Preservation

This partnership further strengthens the India-France cultural relationship, which has been deepening over the years. A Letter of Intent signed in 2020 emphasized collaboration on museum and heritage preservation projects, and the 2023 visit of Prime Minister Modi to Paris solidified this partnership, leading to a new agreement outlining the technical collaboration on the museum's development.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, emphasized the importance of the project:

“This landmark partnership with France will transform the Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum into a global beacon of India's rich cultural heritage. The YYBNM will not only honor India’s timeless legacy but also inspire future generations, bridging the past, present, and future with a powerful narrative of modern India. It will celebrate diversity, foster inclusivity, and amplify the voices of our communities, redefining the cultural experience.”

A Global Cultural Landmark

The Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum is set to become an international symbol of India’s cultural richness while integrating France’s expertise in museum design and management. This collaboration will breathe new life into the North and South Blocks, preserving their unique architectural features while reimagining them as vibrant cultural spaces that reflect both India’s historical significance and its dynamic future.

Sustainability and Heritage Preservation

The initiative aligns with India’s commitment to sustainable development and adaptive reuse, ensuring that the project not only meets modern needs but also respects and preserves India’s architectural and cultural heritage. The museum will be a cutting-edge institution, designed to offer both a reflection of India’s past and a platform for contemporary narratives.

The Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum is more than just a traditional museum; it is set to become a global cultural landmark, drawing on international expertise while celebrating India’s deep-rooted heritage. Through this partnership, India and France continue to strengthen their cultural bonds, setting a new benchmark for international collaboration in heritage preservation and museum development.