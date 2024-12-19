Left Menu

India Dismisses Foreign Human Rights Reports as Subjective

India's government has dismissed reports from foreign entities, particularly from the US, on its human rights situation as subjective and biased. Responding to queries in Parliament, officials emphasized India's democratic framework and criticized the US Commission for International Religious Freedom for its politically motivated narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:20 IST
The Indian government has robustly dismissed foreign reports critiquing its human rights record, labeling them as subjective and biased. This assertion was made by the Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, during a session in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In response to concerns stemming from the US Congressional Research Service report that flagged issues on religious freedom and communal violence in India, Singh reaffirmed the country's status as a vibrant democracy with guaranteed constitutional rights, a functioning judiciary, and a free media.

Singh further criticized the US Commission for International Religious Freedom, describing it as a body with a political agenda. India's Ministry of External Affairs has also called out the commission for spreading propaganda and interfering in the nation's electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

