India Dismisses Foreign Human Rights Reports as Subjective

The Indian government has robustly dismissed foreign reports critiquing its human rights record, labeling them as subjective and biased. This assertion was made by the Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, during a session in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In response to concerns stemming from the US Congressional Research Service report that flagged issues on religious freedom and communal violence in India, Singh reaffirmed the country's status as a vibrant democracy with guaranteed constitutional rights, a functioning judiciary, and a free media.

Singh further criticized the US Commission for International Religious Freedom, describing it as a body with a political agenda. India's Ministry of External Affairs has also called out the commission for spreading propaganda and interfering in the nation's electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)