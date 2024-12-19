Left Menu

Outrage in Nagpur: Woman Forced to Prostrate Before Alleged Molester

In Nagpur, a woman's forced apology to her alleged molester, Vikas Borkar, was caught on video, prompting police action. Borkar, who reportedly targeted the woman for confronting him over animal mistreatment, was arrested alongside accomplices. The viral incident highlights persistent issues of street harassment and women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:26 IST
Outrage in Nagpur: Woman Forced to Prostrate Before Alleged Molester
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident in Nagpur has led to the arrest of three individuals after a video showing a woman being forced to prostrate before her alleged molester went viral. The video has sparked widespread outrage and compelled the police to take immediate action.

The woman was reportedly molested by one Vikas Borkar following an altercation after she confronted him for mistreating a stray dog. According to an official from the MIDC police station, the incident occurred on Wednesday night.

Further reports revealed that Borkar returned with two of his friends, Rajesh Mishra and Pankaj Barekar, and coerced the woman into lying on the ground and apologizing. The police arrested the trio after the 44-year-old woman filed a complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024