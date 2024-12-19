Outrage in Nagpur: Woman Forced to Prostrate Before Alleged Molester

A disturbing incident in Nagpur has led to the arrest of three individuals after a video showing a woman being forced to prostrate before her alleged molester went viral. The video has sparked widespread outrage and compelled the police to take immediate action.

The woman was reportedly molested by one Vikas Borkar following an altercation after she confronted him for mistreating a stray dog. According to an official from the MIDC police station, the incident occurred on Wednesday night.

Further reports revealed that Borkar returned with two of his friends, Rajesh Mishra and Pankaj Barekar, and coerced the woman into lying on the ground and apologizing. The police arrested the trio after the 44-year-old woman filed a complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)