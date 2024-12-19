Sanctions Tighten: West Clamps Down on Georgian Officials
The UK and US have imposed sanctions on Georgian officials involved in crackdowns on pro-EU protests. These sanctions target interior ministry leaders accused of violence against demonstrators and journalists. Criticism grows as Georgia is seen shifting towards authoritarianism, impacting EU accession aspirations.
The United Kingdom and the United States took a decisive stand on Thursday by imposing sanctions on several Georgian officials, including the Minister of Interior. These actions come as a direct response to the violent repression of pro-European Union protesters that have mobilized in Tbilisi following the suspension of Georgia's EU accession talks until 2028.
The British Foreign Ministry has identified five officials implicated in the violent attacks on journalists and peaceful protesters. Simultaneously, the U.S. Treasury Department targeted additional Georgian officials for their roles in suppressing demonstrations against the government, signaling strong international disapproval.
Georgia, once viewed as a beacon of democracy in the former Soviet Union, faces increasing criticism over its perceived shift towards authoritarianism. EU accession remains a popular aspiration among the Georgian populace, yet the current political climate and recent violent crackdowns have threatened this goal. More than 400 arrests, including of prominent pro-EU opposition leaders, underscore the tension gripping the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
