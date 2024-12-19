Dr. Virendra Kumar Chairs Meeting of Central Monitoring Committee to Review Compliance of Supreme Court Orders on Manual Scavengers Act

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, today chaired the ninth meeting of the Central Monitoring Committee (CMC) to review the compliance with the Supreme Court orders dated 20th October 2023 and 11th December 2024, regarding the Manual Scavengers (MS) Act, 2013 and its associated rules. The focus of the meeting was to ensure the effective implementation of the Supreme Court's directive for the constitution of the Commission and various Committees mandated by the Manual Scavengers (MS) Act and the Manual Scavengers (MS) Rules. These orders also concern a fresh survey of manual scavengers, the provision of enhanced compensation to the dependents of sewer victims, the rehabilitation of sewage workers, and the uploading of relevant information on the official portal.

The meeting was attended by Smt. Anjna Panwar, Vice-Chairperson of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, and Member of CMC, Shri Bhagwat Prasad Makwana, Ms. Abha Kumar, Shri Nand Jee Mishra, Shri R.M. Sriram, Members of the CMC, along with the Secretary of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DoSJE), and officers from States/UTs, Central Ministries/Departments/Commissions, and State Monitoring Committees.

Dr. Kumar emphasized the need for timely action from States and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure compliance with the Manual Scavengers Act, 2013 and related rules, as per the Supreme Court's guidance. Key Review Points and Directives:

Formation of Committees: The meeting reviewed the progress in setting up the State Commission for Safai Karamcharis, State Monitoring Committees, State Level Survey Committees, District Level Survey Committees, and District Vigilance Committees. Dr. Kumar expressed concern about the delayed formation of these committees in some States/UTs and urged them to take immediate action to comply with the mandatory provisions of the law.

Uploading of Manual Scavenger-Free Certificates: Dr. Kumar noted that only 257 districts had uploaded the manual scavenger-free certificates on the Government of India portal. He urged the remaining districts to comply with the Supreme Court’s directions and upload their status immediately, adhering to the specified timeline.

NAMASTE Scheme: The NAMASTE scheme (National Action for Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem), launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, was also discussed. The scheme is aimed at ensuring the safety and dignity of sewer and septic tank workers (SSWs) through mechanized cleaning solutions. The scheme’s outcomes include achieving zero fatalities for SSWs, ensuring that no sanitation worker comes in direct contact with human waste, and promoting mechanized cleaning for safer working conditions. The Minister emphasized the importance of NAMASTE in eliminating the dangers faced by sewer workers.

Key Initiatives and Future Focus

Dr. Kumar reiterated the government’s commitment to rehabilitating manual scavengers and sewer workers, ensuring their dignity and safety through comprehensive measures, such as financial compensation, skill development programs, and access to safer working tools.

The Minister called on all States and UTs to expedite their actions in line with the Supreme Court's orders, ensuring the effective implementation of the Manual Scavengers Act, 2013, and the NAMASTE scheme, thereby creating a safer, dignified work environment for sanitation workers across the country.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to improve the living and working conditions of manual scavengers and sewer workers, with a focus on their rehabilitation and empowerment as part of the government's broader efforts towards social justice and inclusive development.