DRDO, IIT Delhi & Industry Sign 10 Key Agreements at DIA-GARIMA Event

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and IIT Delhi came together with industry partners at the DIA-GARIMA event on December 19, 2024, to further strengthen the nation’s defence capabilities through collaborative research and technology transfer. The event, titled ‘DRDO-Industry-Academia - Global Approach to Readiness of Indigenous Military Applications’, marked a significant step toward self-reliance in defence technologies, with the signing of 10 tripartite agreements.

The event, held at IIT Delhi, was graced by the Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, Dr. Samir V Kamat, and Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, along with key industry representatives. These agreements were signed to promote indigenous military technologies and improve the readiness of India’s defence sector.

The agreements signed during the event are focused on technology transfer, material development, and production for critical defence gear. The key highlights include:

Transfer of Technology for Advanced Bullet Resistant Jacket (ABHED): DRDO has transferred the technology for the Light Weight Bullet Resistant Jacket (ABHED) to: MIDHANI (Mishra Dhatu Nigam), Rohtak SMPP Pvt Ltd, Delhi AR Polymers (MKU), Kanpur

Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for Indigenous Ballistic Material: DRDO entered into an MoA with Reliance Industries Ltd. for the development of Indigenous Ballistic Materials.

MoA for Production of Extreme Cold Weather Clothing: DRDO signed an MoA for limited series production of Extreme Cold Weather Clothing with: Aeronav Industrial Safety Appliance, Delhi Arnaf Industries Ltd Arrow Garments, Tirupur

MoA for Production of Extreme Heat Protective Clothing: An MoA was also signed for the production of Extreme Heat Protective Clothing with: Arrow Garments, Tirupur Aeronav Industrial Safety Appliance, Delhi Katalyst TECHTEX Ltd, Delhi



These agreements underscore DRDO’s commitment to strengthening India’s indigenous defence production capabilities and ensure the development of cutting-edge military technologies that are crucial for the safety of Indian soldiers in diverse environments.

Strengthening Industry-Academia Collaboration

This initiative is part of DRDO’s Long-Term Directed Research Policy under the Ministry of Defence, aiming to integrate academia, industry, and defence R&D. DRDO has established DIA-CoEs (Defence Research and Development Organisation - Industry-Academia Centres of Excellence) to promote focused, directed research and develop futuristic defence technologies. These centres are pivotal to the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, leveraging IIT Delhi’s expertise in collaboration with DRDO laboratories and Indian industries.

Since its establishment in 2017, the Joint Advanced Technology Centre at IIT Delhi was transformed into the DIA-CoE, which focuses on translating academic knowledge into high technology readiness levels. Over the past seven years, nearly 50 research projects under five technology verticals have been initiated, receiving Rs 375 crore in funding from DRDO. The projects have focused on soldier-centric innovations, such as lightweight body armour, advanced aerostat materials, smart soldier jackets, terahertz technology for spectroscopy, and extreme weather protection gear.

Promoting Self-Reliance and National Security

The DIA-CoE is contributing significantly to DRDO’s objective of enhancing defence R&D capabilities in India. It has involved nearly 100 faculty members and 200 research scholars, who are actively working on projects that have high potential for civil applications as well. By engaging Indian industries through Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) introduced by DRDO’s Directorate of Futuristic Technology Management (DFTM), the programme fosters a collaborative environment that brings together the best minds in academia and industry.

The ongoing initiatives aim to ensure that DRDO’s advanced systems meet high technology readiness levels, directly contributing to the nation’s security while paving the way for defence technologies with commercial viability.

Raksha Mantri’s Support and Encouragement

The event also featured an exhibition showcasing the innovative products developed through the DIA-CoE collaboration. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, who visited the exhibition during the inauguration of the Indian National Academy of Engineering’s Annual Convention, expressed keen interest in the technological advancements made by DRDO and its partners. He lauded the scientists, professors, researchers, and industry partners for their collective achievements and underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving self-reliance in defence.

Conclusion

The DIA-GARIMA event marks a major milestone in the collaboration between DRDO, IIT Delhi, and Indian industries, setting the stage for transformative changes in the field of defence R&D. The partnerships will not only help develop advanced military technologies but also foster a culture of innovation, contributing to India’s journey towards becoming a global defence powerhouse.

By integrating academia, industry, and defence R&D, India is poised to meet its national security needs while boosting indigenous production capabilities and ensuring the self-reliance of its defence sector in the years to come.