Caught Red-Handed: Alleged Muggers Rob Man for Phone and UPI Pin

Four individuals have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly robbing a man of his mobile phone and coercing him into revealing his UPI PIN. The suspects used the stolen phone for online transactions to purchase alcohol and food. Arrests were made following CCTV investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four individuals have been taken into custody in Delhi after reportedly mugging a man of his mobile phone and compelling him to disclose his UPI PIN. The suspects then used the device for online purchases, including alcohol and food, according to police sources on Thursday.

The perpetrators, identified as Ashu Tiwari (19), Karan (19), Prem (30), and another Karan (20), hail from Baljeet Nagar in Delhi. The crime took place on December 4 in the Punjabi Bagh area, where a special investigation team utilized CCTV footage to track down the suspects.

Law enforcement officials disclosed that on December 17, two scooters linked to the crime led investigators to the accused, Tiwari and Karan. Under interrogation, they revealed additional conspirators, who were promptly apprehended. The group confessed to consuming alcohol prior to the theft and resorted to robbery when their funds ran out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

