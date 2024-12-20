Amazon Overhauls Safety Measures in U.S. Facilities Amid Ergonomic Concerns

Amazon.com has reached a settlement to enhance safety protocols at its U.S. facilities following a federal agency's allegations of inadequate injury prevention. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) highlighted concerns over injuries related to ergonomics at 10 sites nationwide.

The agreement includes the instatement of adjustable workstations, ergonomic mats, harnesses, and job rotations in all its operational centers. Additionally, Amazon will pay $145,000 in penalties, marking nearly 90% of the agency's initial demand. This move follows a protest by workers accusing Amazon of unfair labor practices.

OSHA confirmed that the settlement won't interfere with a separate investigation into Amazon's reporting of workplace injuries. Safety has been a contentious topic amidst efforts to unionize Amazon workers across the nation.

