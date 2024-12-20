Blinken Urges Action: Global Powers Challenged in Sudan Crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a strong rebuke to states aiding Sudan's warring parties, urging them to alleviate rather than exacerbate the country's suffering. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council, Blinken implored nations to influence an end to the conflict rather than profit from it, challenging them to prove their concern for Sudan's future through action.

The conflict, sparked in April 2023 by a power tussle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has led to severe humanitarian crises, including the world's largest hunger crisis and massive displacements. Nations such as the UAE and Russia have been implicated in supporting the warring factions, despite denials.

Blinken announced $200 million in additional humanitarian aid for Sudan and underscored the U.S. commitment to using further sanctions to prevent abuses. The Secretary highlighted the grave conditions reported by the U.N., including widespread sexual violence and a looming famine, emphasizing the urgent need for international intervention to prevent further atrocities in Sudan.

