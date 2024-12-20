Tragic Illinois Shooting Spree Ends in Berwyn Standoff
A man suspected of killing three people in central Illinois was shot dead by police in a standoff in suburban Chicago. Identified as John Lyons, he allegedly fled to Berwyn, shot two dogs, and fired at officers before being killed. He was linked to earlier murders in Mahomet.
A man suspected in a series of fatal shootings in central Illinois was shot and killed in a confrontation with police in suburban Chicago, authorities announced Thursday.
According to police, officers in Berwyn responded to a call about a man with a gun late Wednesday night. The suspect, identified as John Lyons, 24, fled the scene and forcibly entered a home where he reportedly killed two dogs.
When confronted by police in a nearby yard, Lyons allegedly shot at the officers, who then returned fire, resulting in his death. He was connected to a triple homicide in Mahomet, located about 120 miles southwest of Chicago.
