Tragic Illinois Shooting Spree Ends in Berwyn Standoff

A man suspected in a series of fatal shootings in central Illinois was shot and killed in a confrontation with police in suburban Chicago, authorities announced Thursday.

According to police, officers in Berwyn responded to a call about a man with a gun late Wednesday night. The suspect, identified as John Lyons, 24, fled the scene and forcibly entered a home where he reportedly killed two dogs.

When confronted by police in a nearby yard, Lyons allegedly shot at the officers, who then returned fire, resulting in his death. He was connected to a triple homicide in Mahomet, located about 120 miles southwest of Chicago.

