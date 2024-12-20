Amit Shah Marks SSB Raising Day Amid Strategic Meetings in Siliguri

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Siliguri to partake in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Frontier Headquarters' Raising Day celebrations. With tight security arrangements in place, Shah's presence underscores the government's commitment to strengthening border security protocols.

The event, which started with a parade and included various cultural performances, marked a tribute to the dedication of the SSB forces. At 11 AM, Shah made his appearance at the parade ground, taking part in the formal proceedings.

In the later part of the day, Shah presided over a high-level meeting with SSB officials. The meeting focused on the crucial subject of border management and ongoing dynamics at India's eastern and northeastern frontiers, particularly as relations between India and Bangladesh evolve. Shah will then proceed to Tripura, concluding a strategically important visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)