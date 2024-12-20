Prime Minister Announces Key Appointments to Intelligence Oversight Roles

Left Menu

The Honourable Robert Dobson KC has been appointed Chief Commissioner of Intelligence Warrants, and the Honourable Brendan Brown KC as a Commissioner of Intelligence Warrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:22 IST
Prime Minister Luxon stated, "Commissioners of Intelligence Warrants are part of the robust oversight of New Zealand's intelligence agencies and ensure effective scrutiny is applied for warranted activities."
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced four significant appointments to strengthen New Zealand's intelligence oversight functions.

The Honourable Robert Dobson KC has been appointed Chief Commissioner of Intelligence Warrants, and the Honourable Brendan Brown KC as a Commissioner of Intelligence Warrants. These appointments, made by the Governor-General after consultation with the Leader of the Opposition, will take effect on 1 January 2025.

Mr. Dobson brings a wealth of judicial experience, having served as a Judge of the High Court of New Zealand from 2007 to 2020, including membership in the Commercial Panel from its inception in 2017. He also held positions as Chair of the Rules Committee and the Judiciary’s Legislation and Law Reform Committee. After retiring from the High Court, he practiced as a commercial arbitrator and mediator and served as an acting Judge of the Court of Appeal in 2022.

Mr. Brown is a distinguished tax lawyer with over two decades of experience in corporate and international taxation. He has represented clients in some of New Zealand's most significant commercial transactions and tax disputes. Recognized as a leading tax lawyer by Chambers and Partners and Asia Pacific Legal 500, he was appointed a Judge of the High Court in 2016 and has been acknowledged for his contributions to the legal field.

Prime Minister Luxon stated, "Commissioners of Intelligence Warrants are part of the robust oversight of New Zealand's intelligence agencies and ensure effective scrutiny is applied for warranted activities." He also acknowledged the outgoing Chief Commissioner, Sir Bruce Robertson KNZM, for his dedication in the role since 2013.

In addition, Graeme Speden has been re-appointed as the Deputy Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security for a three-year term starting 1 December 2024. Melanie Matthews has been appointed as a member of the Inspector-General’s Advisory Panel, effective 1 January 2025, replacing Lyn Provost, whose term ends on 31 December. Mrs. Matthews joins Ben Bateman, Chief Executive Officer of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, on the two-person advisory panel.

These appointments underscore the government's commitment to maintaining rigorous oversight of New Zealand's intelligence and security agencies, ensuring their activities are conducted with transparency and accountability.

 

