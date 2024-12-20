UN Human Rights Mission Returns to Syria Post-Assad

The United Nations human rights office is dispatching a team to Syria next week, marking the organization's first on-ground presence in the country after years of remote monitoring. This follows the recent overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad, a development announced by U.N. spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan during a press briefing on Friday.

The rebels' takeover has led to the opening of prisons and government offices, rekindling hopes for accountability regarding atrocities committed over Syria's prolonged civil war. Under Assad's regime, the U.N. had been barred from entering Syria and had to rely on remote human rights assessments. Al-Kheetan emphasized the importance of establishing a presence to support human rights initiatives and facilitate a power transition aligning with international law.

In addition to the human rights team, a U.N. investigative body aims to visit Syria to collect evidence potentially implicating former regime officials in war crimes, further underlining the international community's commitment to justice and accountability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)