Mumbai Police Investigate Recce Attempt on Sanjay Raut's Bungalow

Mumbai police launched an investigation after two individuals on a motorcycle allegedly conducted a reconnaissance of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's bungalow. The incident was observed by locals, prompting a police response. CCTV footage is being examined, but no case has been registered yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:02 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have initiated an investigation following reports of a suspicious activity at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence in Bhandup. It was reported that two individuals on a motorcycle conducted a reconnaissance of the premises on Friday morning.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 9 am and was spotted by local residents. The witnesses quickly informed Raut's brother and local MLA, Sunil Raut, who, in turn, alerted law enforcement.

A police team from the Kanjurmarg station arrived promptly at the scene and began reviewing CCTV footage, which purportedly shows the two suspects. As the inquiry continues, authorities have not yet filed any charges but remain vigilant for further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

