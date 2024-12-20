Supreme Court to Hear NIA Plea Against Bail in Srinivasan Murder Case

The Supreme Court has decided to review the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) plea challenging bail granted to 17 members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), involved in the 2022 murder case of RSS leader Srinivasan in Kerala's Palakkad district. A bench consisting of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih has issued a notice to the accused, seeking their response.

The Kerala High Court had previously granted bail to 17 out of 26 accused on June 25, imposing strict conditions. These include sharing cellphone numbers and GPS locations with investigators, remaining within Kerala, and surrendering passports.

The murder case has expanded into a larger conspiracy case, with the Centre alleging that PFI leaders planned communal violence for radicalization purposes. The NIA has filed multiple chargesheets as part of this ongoing investigation, with the Supreme Court set to hear the new plea in January 2025.

