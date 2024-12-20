Left Menu

Manchester Airport Incident Sparks Debate Over Policing System

Two men were charged with assaulting police officers in a high-profile incident at Manchester Airport. The event, captured on video, led to public outcry over police actions and accusations of a two-tier justice system. The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed all evidence and decided not to charge officers involved.

Updated: 20-12-2024 18:04 IST
A controversial incident at Manchester Airport has resulted in two men facing charges after a video of the event circulated widely on social media. The footage, depicting officers using force to restrain suspects, provoked accusations of police brutality and debates over a two-tier justice system.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer voiced public concern after initially viewing the video, but later footage revealed that female officers had been assaulted earlier. These developments have intensified scrutiny of policing methods in the UK.

The Crown Prosecution Service has charged Mohammed Amaaz and Muhammed Amaad with assaulting police officers. Despite the incident's notoriety, no charges were filed against the officers. Nigel Farage criticized the CPS for perceived inaction, arguing a bias in treatment of anti-immigration protesters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

