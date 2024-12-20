Left Menu

Sweden Redirects Palestinian Aid Amid UNRWA Controversy

Sweden decides to stop funding UNRWA due to Israeli accusations and a new Israeli law impacting the agency's operations. The country plans to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza through other channels like WFP and UNICEF, despite Palestinian opposition. UNRWA's role remains crucial amid ongoing regional tensions.

Updated: 20-12-2024 18:18 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sweden announced it will cease funding the UN refugee agency for Palestinians, opting instead for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza through alternative channels, the government confirmed on Friday.

Following Israel's decision to ban UNRWA, citing its involvement in October 2023 Hamas attacks, Sweden's foreign ministry outlined their new aid approach amid a changing geopolitical landscape.

The Swedish government plans to ramp up its humanitarian support to 800 million crowns in 2024, engaging with multiple organizations to ensure ongoing support for the Palestinian population in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

