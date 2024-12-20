Sweden Redirects Palestinian Aid Amid UNRWA Controversy

Sweden announced it will cease funding the UN refugee agency for Palestinians, opting instead for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza through alternative channels, the government confirmed on Friday.

Following Israel's decision to ban UNRWA, citing its involvement in October 2023 Hamas attacks, Sweden's foreign ministry outlined their new aid approach amid a changing geopolitical landscape.

The Swedish government plans to ramp up its humanitarian support to 800 million crowns in 2024, engaging with multiple organizations to ensure ongoing support for the Palestinian population in need.

