Nigerian National Apprehended in Rajasthan for Drug Possession

The Madhya Pradesh police successfully apprehended a Nigerian national, identified as Anthony alias Mama, in Rajasthan for alleged possession of drugs, law enforcement sources confirmed on Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, the crime prevention squad executed the arrest in Kishangarh, seizing 28 grams of mephedrone and a Nigerian driving licence.

Investigations revealed that Anthony arrived in India on a business visa in 2021. His partner, Peerchand alias Bala Balochi, was also detained and now faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)