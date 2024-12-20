Nigerian National Apprehended in Rajasthan for Drug Possession
The Madhya Pradesh police arrested Nigerian national Anthony alias Mama in Rajasthan for possessing 28 gm of mephedrone. Living in Delhi on a business visa, Anthony was previously arrested for serious offenses. His partner Peerchand was also detained. Both face charges under the NDPS Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh police successfully apprehended a Nigerian national, identified as Anthony alias Mama, in Rajasthan for alleged possession of drugs, law enforcement sources confirmed on Friday.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, the crime prevention squad executed the arrest in Kishangarh, seizing 28 grams of mephedrone and a Nigerian driving licence.
Investigations revealed that Anthony arrived in India on a business visa in 2021. His partner, Peerchand alias Bala Balochi, was also detained and now faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigerian
- arrested
- Rajasthan
- possession
- mephedrone
- Indore
- police
- NDPS
- crime
- drug
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Department Calls for Reforms after Memphis Police Investigation
Punjab Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking Networks
Misreported Blast at Amritsar Police Station: The Real Story
Arunachal Pradesh Police Seek Public's Help in Mystery Body Case
Stone Pelting Chaos: Mumbai Police Injured in Clash with Irani Gang