After Cyclone Chido: Mayotte's Struggle for Basic Necessities

French President Emmanuel Macron encountered a hostile reception during his visit to Mayotte, after Cyclone Chido left the island struggling for survival. Residents, still reeling from the disaster, expressed anger over inadequate access to potable water.

In an emotional trip to the Tsingoni neighborhood, Macron faced claims of neglect, with locals demanding faster relief efforts. While some appreciated his presence, others were frustrated, underscoring long-standing tensions and the island's dependency on French assistance.

Mayotte's vulnerability was exacerbated by immigration, with the cyclone revealing infrastructural inadequacies. Macron cited investments in the island, yet challenges persist due to the rising number of undocumented migrants, contributing to support for France's far-right factions.

