Bengaluru Traffic Police Unveil User-Friendly Website

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have launched a new, user-friendly website designed to improve the way citizens interact with traffic services. The revamped platform promises an intuitive, fresh design paired with smarter features aimed at making navigating the city's roads easier and more efficient.

The newly developed site, crafted by the Centre for e-Governance, replaces the previous iteration with sections dedicated to Traffic Management, Enforcement, and Road Safety. Users can report traffic violations, register complaints, pay challans, or dispute them with ease.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), M N Anucheth, highlights features like the Traffic Situation Map for real-time congestion updates and the 'Navigate Bengaluru' section offering route suggestions. The platform also provides timely alerts and news, further aiding commuters in their daily travels.

(With inputs from agencies.)