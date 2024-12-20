Taiwan's Legislative Battle: Political Parties in High-Stakes Clash

In a dramatic turn of events, Taiwan's legislature became the scene of a heated confrontation on Friday. Lawmakers from the Nationalist Party and the Democratic Progressive Party clashed over a series of contentious bills that have sparked intense political debate.

The confrontation arose after members of the Democratic Progressive Party forcefully occupied the speaker's chair overnight, attempting to block votes on three bills they claim threaten Taiwan's democratic system. The bills include measures that could paralyze the Constitutional Court and redistribute tax revenues, with opponents fearing they may undermine the separation of powers.

As the legislative session unfolded, physical skirmishes ensued with lawmakers hurling water at each other and erecting barriers of chairs. Despite the chaos, Nationalist Party members eventually regained control, allowing speaker Han Kuo-yu to preside over the proceedings as debate continued into the night.

(With inputs from agencies.)