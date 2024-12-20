Left Menu

Gujarat Ponzi Scheme: The Rs 360 Crore Deception of Bhupendrasinh Zala

The Gujarat police have discovered a Ponzi scheme led by Bhupendrasinh Zala, involving Rs 360 crore over four years. Properties worth Rs 100 crore were bought, and a lookout has been issued for Zala, who offered unsuspecting investors 36% annual returns without any official approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:49 IST
Gujarat Ponzi Scheme: The Rs 360 Crore Deception of Bhupendrasinh Zala
scam
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, the Gujarat police have disclosed a massive Ponzi scheme involving Rs 360 crore, orchestrated by the elusive Bhupendrasinh Zala. The scandal, spanning four years, has left investors reeling after Zala allegedly duped them with the promise of lucrative returns.

Zala, the prime accused, has reportedly invested Rs 100 crore in acquiring 17 properties and used financial maneuvering to disguise the scam. As legal proceedings intensify, law enforcement has seized assets including properties and luxury cars valued at Rs 9 crore. Authorities are also scrutinizing Zala's unapproved operations under the banner of BZ Financial Service.

The alleged fraud came to light in November after suspicious bank transactions were detected, revealing a web of deceit involving prominent figures like cricketers and schoolteachers. As the investigation deepens, a nationwide alert has been issued to track down Zala, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024