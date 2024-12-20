Telecom's Caller Tune Campaign Educates on Cyber Crime

The Indian telecom department has launched an initiative to combat rising cyber crime by instructing telecom operators to play cyber crime awareness caller tunes 8-10 times daily to their subscribers. This directive, effective for three months, comes as cyber fraud cases escalate across the nation.

Provided by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, a division under the Home Ministry, these caller tunes will be rotated weekly to inform the public about prevalent cyber threats. The program aims to alert and educate the masses on various internet scams, protecting them from potential financial fraud.

In response to alarming incidents, including digital arrest scams, over 6.69 lakh SIM cards and 1,32,000 IMEIs linked to fraudulent activity have been blocked. The government, alongside Telecom Service Providers, has also introduced systems to identify and halt spoofed international calls posing as local calls.

