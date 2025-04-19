Beware of Online Booking Scams Targeting Pilgrims and Tourists, Warns I4C

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has issued a public alert against a surge in cyber frauds targeting religious pilgrims and domestic tourists across the country. These online scams, often masquerading as legitimate travel services, have become increasingly sophisticated, luring unsuspecting users into making payments for services that do not exist.

A Growing Threat to Devotees and Tourists

Fraudsters are using professional-looking fake websites, social media pages, Facebook posts, WhatsApp numbers, and even paid advertisements on platforms like Google to deceive users. These fake portals promise bookings for:

Helicopter rides to Kedarnath and Chaar Dhaam

Guest house and hotel accommodations for religious pilgrims

Online cab and taxi service bookings in pilgrimage zones

Holiday packages and spiritual tours

Once payments are made, victims often receive no service or confirmation. Contact numbers go unanswered, and the websites or profiles disappear, leaving travelers stranded and financially defrauded.

Real Cases on the Rise

Law enforcement agencies and cybercrime cells have recorded a spike in complaints, particularly during pilgrimage seasons. Thousands of devotees planning trips to holy sites like Kedarnath, Somnath, Varanasi, and Vaishno Devi have reported falling prey to these scams.

Trusted Sources for Booking

To avoid becoming a victim, I4C strongly urges the public to book only through official or verified platforms. For instance:

Kedarnath Helicopter Services : Book only through the official portal – https://www.heliyatra.irctc.co.in

Somnath Trust Guest House Booking: Available at the official site – https://somnath.org

Travelers should avoid clicking on unverified links, especially those marked “sponsored” on search engines or shared through messaging platforms.

Steps Being Taken by Authorities

The I4C has initiated a multi-pronged approach to tackle these online frauds and safeguard the public:

1. Scam Signal Exchange

The I4C is actively coordinating with major digital intermediaries such as Google, Facebook, and WhatsApp to exchange data about suspected scam signals. This real-time collaboration helps in early detection and takedown of fraudulent content.

2. Cyber Patrolling and Website Takedowns

A dedicated team conducts 24/7 cyber patrolling to identify and disable fake websites, advertisements, and impersonating accounts. Hundreds of such sites have already been removed, with many more under surveillance.

3. Enforcement Actions in Cybercrime Hotspots

Cybercrime hotspots – areas from which many scams are originating – are being mapped. State and Union Territory law enforcement bodies are being sensitized and mobilized to trace perpetrators, conduct raids, and take action against organized fraud syndicates.

4. New Reporting Features for Citizens

To simplify the reporting process, a Suspect Checking and Reporting Tool has been integrated into the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. Citizens can now verify suspicious links and report frauds more easily through:

Portal : www.cybercrime.gov.in

Helpline: Call 1930 for immediate assistance in case of cyber frauds

Public Advisory

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre advises everyone to remain vigilant, especially while making payments for travel-related services. Here are a few simple but crucial tips:

Always verify the authenticity of any website before entering personal or payment information.

Be cautious while clicking on "sponsored" or unfamiliar links on search engines and social platforms.

Prefer booking through official government portals or trusted, well-reviewed travel agencies .

In case of suspicion, report the link immediately on the Cybercrime Portal or helpline.

With the pilgrimage and summer travel season underway, cybercriminals are exploiting the high demand for religious travel services. The I4C and Ministry of Home Affairs are stepping up their efforts to curb these scams, but public awareness and caution remain the first line of defense. Share this information with friends and family to ensure a safe and scam-free travel experience.

For real-time updates and advisories, follow official government sources and avoid relying on unverified social media posts.