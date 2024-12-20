Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Orders Release of C T Ravi Amidst Arrest Controversy

The Karnataka High Court ordered the release of BJP MLC C T Ravi, ruling that his arrest for alleged derogatory remarks against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar was procedurally flawed. The court asked Ravi to cooperate with the investigation. Ravi's lawyer contested the arrest as illegal, citing procedural irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:37 IST
The Karnataka High Court has mandated the immediate release of BJP MLC C T Ravi, pointing to procedural failings in the police's arrest operation against him on allegations of derogatory remarks towards Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

During a legislative session altercation, Ravi reportedly used offensive language, leading to his detainment. However, Justice M G Uma instructed Ravi to collaborate with investigators while questioning the necessity of his rapid arrest, emphasizing adherence to legal arrest protocols.

Ravi's counsel challenged the legitimacy of the arrest, referencing Supreme Court guidelines and his client's injuries sustained during the arrest process. The court's decision emphasizes the requirement for proper legal process and seeks Ravi's full cooperation in ongoing investigations.

