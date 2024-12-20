Left Menu

Macron's Stormy Reception in Cyclone-Damaged Mayotte

French President Emmanuel Macron faced a tough crowd during his visit to cyclone-hit Mayotte. Locals criticized poor aid efforts, while Macron defended France's support. The storm killed over 35 people, with 60% of locals voting for far-right politics amid immigration concerns. Macron continued his tour, despite controversy.

French President Emmanuel Macron faced a hostile reception in cyclone-hit Mayotte during his recent visit. Locals expressed frustration over inadequate aid distribution, particularly the lack of potable water, nearly a week after Cyclone Chido ravaged the island territory.

Amid heckling, Macron defended France's support, stating, "You are happy to be in France. If it wasn't for France, you would be in way deeper trouble." Macron's remarks have sparked controversy at home, with opposition figures deeming his words insensitive.

The cyclone marked the worst storm in the Indian Ocean territory in 90 years, claiming at least 35 lives. Concerns over poverty, immigration, and insufficient government support have amplified tensions, making Mayotte a stronghold for far-right politics.

