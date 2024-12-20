Left Menu

Repeated Vandalism Sparks Communal Tensions in Bangladesh

Eight idols in three Hindu temples in Bangladesh were vandalized over two days, intensifying communal tensions. Arrests were made, with one confessed individual. The incidents contributed to strained diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, as India raised concerns about minority safety in recent diplomatic talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:47 IST
Repeated Vandalism Sparks Communal Tensions in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a spate of fresh incidents, miscreants have vandalized eight idols in three Hindu temples across Bangladesh's Mymensingh and Dinajpur over two days, according to local media reports on Friday.

Authorities have apprehended a suspect linked to the vandalism at one of the temples, reported The Daily Star newspaper. This development marks the latest in a series of targeted acts against the minority Hindu community within the country.

These incidents have further strained diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh, especially after India conveyed its distress over repeated attacks on minority Hindus during high-level talks in Dhaka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024