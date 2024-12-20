Repeated Vandalism Sparks Communal Tensions in Bangladesh

In a spate of fresh incidents, miscreants have vandalized eight idols in three Hindu temples across Bangladesh's Mymensingh and Dinajpur over two days, according to local media reports on Friday.

Authorities have apprehended a suspect linked to the vandalism at one of the temples, reported The Daily Star newspaper. This development marks the latest in a series of targeted acts against the minority Hindu community within the country.

These incidents have further strained diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh, especially after India conveyed its distress over repeated attacks on minority Hindus during high-level talks in Dhaka.

