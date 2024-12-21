Left Menu

Diplomats Engage in Historic Talks with Syria's De-facto Leader Amid Transitional Uncertainty

Senior U.S. diplomats met with Syria's new ruling figure Ahmed al-Sharaa to discuss the country's political transition after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad. The talks focused on inclusivity and combating terrorism. Amid mixed reactions, Western powers are cautiously opening channels with al-Sharaa and the former al Qaeda affiliate HTS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 00:47 IST
Diplomats Engage in Historic Talks with Syria's De-facto Leader Amid Transitional Uncertainty

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, senior U.S. diplomats engaged with Syria's de-facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Friday to deliberate on the nation's political transition and the future of its governance. The encounter, described as 'productive,' marks the first direct talks with al-Sharaa since he rose to power following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad.

Barbara Leaf, a leading Middle East diplomat at the State Department, stressed the importance of actions over rhetoric during a briefing, noting the necessity for an inclusive government that can eliminate threats from terrorist groups. She confirmed that the U.S. has decided to remove the lucrative bounty on al-Sharaa's head, acknowledging his commitment to these principles.

With Syria's regime change stirring hope among Western governments and Syrians alike, uncertainty looms over whether the new leadership will adopt democratic reforms or impose strict Islamic rule. As diplomatic ties cautiously rekindle, discussions also aim to address the fate of missing American journalist Austin Tice, amidst the larger geopolitical shifts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024