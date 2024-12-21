Left Menu

Salvini Acquitted: Italian Court Clears Kidnapping Charges

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini was acquitted of kidnapping charges related to blocking over 100 migrants at sea in 2019. The court's verdict ends a three-year trial, rejecting a six-year jail term request. Italy's far-right allies celebrate as Salvini's policy prevails.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 01:45 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 01:45 IST
A pivotal court ruling on Friday cleared Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini of kidnapping over 100 migrants at sea in 2019, marking the culmination of a three-year legal battle. The trial's conclusion with an acquittal counters a six-year prison sentence proposal by prosecutors.

Salvini, leading the far-right League party and serving in Giorgia Meloni's administration, hailed the verdict as a victory for common sense and national sovereignty. The proceedings highlighted persistent tensions over migration policy between Italy's government and judiciary as Salvini implemented measures to limit irregular arrivals during his tenure as interior minister.

The not-guilty verdict resonated among League supporters and was endorsed by Prime Minister Meloni, underscoring continued resistance to illegal immigration and human trafficking. The contentious case sparked far-right support across Europe and international attention, reflecting ongoing debates over migration in Italy.

