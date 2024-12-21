Left Menu

Punjab Police Make Major Arrest Following Arms Seizure

Punjab Police have arrested two individuals and seized two Glock pistols, magazines, and cartridges. Acting on reliable intelligence, the Counter Intelligence unit in Pathankot apprehended the suspects. The authorities are investigating the weapons' origins to dismantle the network involved.

Updated: 21-12-2024 11:54 IST
In a significant development, the Punjab Police successfully apprehended two individuals after seizing a cache of weapons, including two Glock pistols and ammunition. The operation, led by Counter Intelligence (CI) Pathankot, stemmed from reliable intelligence inputs.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav announced the breakthrough, highlighting the recovery of two advanced Glock pistols, along with four magazines and 14 live cartridges of 9mm caliber. The arrests mark a crucial step in the authorities' efforts to clamp down on illegal arms circulation.

A case has been registered as investigations continue to trace the weapons' origin and identify other members involved in the criminal network. The police are committed to uncovering the entire machinery behind these unlawful activities.

