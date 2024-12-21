Punjab Police Make Major Arrest Following Arms Seizure

In a significant development, the Punjab Police successfully apprehended two individuals after seizing a cache of weapons, including two Glock pistols and ammunition. The operation, led by Counter Intelligence (CI) Pathankot, stemmed from reliable intelligence inputs.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav announced the breakthrough, highlighting the recovery of two advanced Glock pistols, along with four magazines and 14 live cartridges of 9mm caliber. The arrests mark a crucial step in the authorities' efforts to clamp down on illegal arms circulation.

A case has been registered as investigations continue to trace the weapons' origin and identify other members involved in the criminal network. The police are committed to uncovering the entire machinery behind these unlawful activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)