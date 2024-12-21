Left Menu

Arakan Army's Major Victory: Fall of Rakhine Command

The Arakan Army has captured a key military headquarters in Myanmar's Rakhine state, marking a significant victory against the junta. This event highlights the growing strength of the nationwide resistance movement against the military government, which has been in place since 2021 after ousting a civilian government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 12:03 IST
Arakan Army's Major Victory: Fall of Rakhine Command

The Arakan Army, a prominent rebel group in Myanmar, has claimed a significant victory by capturing a major military headquarters in Rakhine state. This development marks the fall of the junta's second regional command amidst a rising nationwide armed resistance.

Efforts to reach a spokesperson for Myanmar's military regime proved unsuccessful. The country has been gripped by unrest since the military coup in early 2021, which resulted in widespread protests that evolved into armed conflict against the ruling junta.

The Arakan Army is part of the Three Brotherhood Alliance, which has been gaining ground in October 2023 along Myanmar's border with China. Previously, the alliance captured the northeastern town of Lashio, making history as the first seizure of a regional military command. Allegations of targeting the Rohingya community have been denied by the Arakan Army.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024