Arakan Army's Major Victory: Fall of Rakhine Command
The Arakan Army has captured a key military headquarters in Myanmar's Rakhine state, marking a significant victory against the junta. This event highlights the growing strength of the nationwide resistance movement against the military government, which has been in place since 2021 after ousting a civilian government.
The Arakan Army, a prominent rebel group in Myanmar, has claimed a significant victory by capturing a major military headquarters in Rakhine state. This development marks the fall of the junta's second regional command amidst a rising nationwide armed resistance.
Efforts to reach a spokesperson for Myanmar's military regime proved unsuccessful. The country has been gripped by unrest since the military coup in early 2021, which resulted in widespread protests that evolved into armed conflict against the ruling junta.
The Arakan Army is part of the Three Brotherhood Alliance, which has been gaining ground in October 2023 along Myanmar's border with China. Previously, the alliance captured the northeastern town of Lashio, making history as the first seizure of a regional military command. Allegations of targeting the Rohingya community have been denied by the Arakan Army.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hama: Shadow of a Massacre and Symbol of Resistance
Punjab farmers facing artificial crisis, ecosystem of an agrarian state disturbed: AAP
Modi's BJP says US State Department targeting India
Head of U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish force: Islamic State has taken areas in east Syria
Engineering success: Peon in Chhattisgarh cracks state civil services exam