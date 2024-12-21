Arakan Army's Major Victory: Fall of Rakhine Command

The Arakan Army, a prominent rebel group in Myanmar, has claimed a significant victory by capturing a major military headquarters in Rakhine state. This development marks the fall of the junta's second regional command amidst a rising nationwide armed resistance.

Efforts to reach a spokesperson for Myanmar's military regime proved unsuccessful. The country has been gripped by unrest since the military coup in early 2021, which resulted in widespread protests that evolved into armed conflict against the ruling junta.

The Arakan Army is part of the Three Brotherhood Alliance, which has been gaining ground in October 2023 along Myanmar's border with China. Previously, the alliance captured the northeastern town of Lashio, making history as the first seizure of a regional military command. Allegations of targeting the Rohingya community have been denied by the Arakan Army.

