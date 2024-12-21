Russia Intensifies Drone Assault on Ukraine

Overnight, Russia launched an escalated drone attack targeting Ukraine, deploying a total of 113 drones, according to a statement by the Ukrainian air force.

The air forces managed to intercept 57 of these drones, while sophisticated electronic warfare systems contributed to the failure of 56 others in reaching their targets.

Additionally, one S-400 missile was fired at central Ukraine, although no damage was reported. Moscow's persistent drone strikes aim to deplete Ukraine's air defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)