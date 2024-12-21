Left Menu

Russia Intensifies Drone Assault on Ukraine

Russia launched a significant overnight drone attack on Ukraine with 113 drones. The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted and downed 57 drones, while electronic warfare systems thwarted the remaining 56. Additionally, Russia fired an S-400 missile at central Ukraine, though no damage resulted. This marks a continuing Russian strategy to overwhelm Ukraine's air defenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 21-12-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 13:08 IST
Russia Intensifies Drone Assault on Ukraine
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Overnight, Russia launched an escalated drone attack targeting Ukraine, deploying a total of 113 drones, according to a statement by the Ukrainian air force.

The air forces managed to intercept 57 of these drones, while sophisticated electronic warfare systems contributed to the failure of 56 others in reaching their targets.

Additionally, one S-400 missile was fired at central Ukraine, although no damage was reported. Moscow's persistent drone strikes aim to deplete Ukraine's air defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024