Russia Intensifies Drone Assault on Ukraine
Russia launched a significant overnight drone attack on Ukraine with 113 drones. The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted and downed 57 drones, while electronic warfare systems thwarted the remaining 56. Additionally, Russia fired an S-400 missile at central Ukraine, though no damage resulted. This marks a continuing Russian strategy to overwhelm Ukraine's air defenses.
- Ukraine
Overnight, Russia launched an escalated drone attack targeting Ukraine, deploying a total of 113 drones, according to a statement by the Ukrainian air force.
The air forces managed to intercept 57 of these drones, while sophisticated electronic warfare systems contributed to the failure of 56 others in reaching their targets.
Additionally, one S-400 missile was fired at central Ukraine, although no damage was reported. Moscow's persistent drone strikes aim to deplete Ukraine's air defense systems.
