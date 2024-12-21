Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Strategic Eastern Ukraine Village

Russian forces have taken control of Kostiantynopolske, a village in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. The announcement by the defence ministry has not been independently verified. The village, known as Ostrovsky by Russia, is located near Kurakhove, a town under threat of encirclement by Russian troops.

Image Credit:

In a significant development, Russian troops have captured the village of Kostiantynopolske in Ukraine's Donetsk region, as reported by the Russian defense ministry on Saturday.

However, Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the capture of the village, labeled Ostrovsky by the Russian forces. The village is strategically located six miles (10 km) southwest of Kurakhove.

Kurakhove is currently under threat, with Russian forces storming its surroundings and planning to encircle it, according to reports from DeepState, a Ukrainian group that tracks military movements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

