Delhi Police Bolsters Rapid Response with Urban Intervention Commandos

In a bid to enhance their response to hostage situations, Delhi Police have initiated a specialised commando training program for newly recruited personnel, eliminating delays that come from awaiting NSG or SWAT teams.

The 'Urban Intervention' initiative has seen its first batch of 25 officers complete training with the National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar, aimed at handling complex urban rescue scenarios.

Starting with 300 commandos, the programme includes urban scenario simulations, advanced weapon handling, and intervention techniques, ensuring quick and efficient crisis management in metropolitan environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)