UP Police Enlist 'Digital Warriors' to Combat Cybercrime

In a bid to combat cybercrime and tackle the spread of fake news, the Uttar Pradesh Police have initiated a novel approach by enlisting social media influencers and college students as 'digital warriors,' an officer confirmed on Saturday.

The initiative, designed to raise awareness about cyber threats and educate citizens, sees a network of young digital volunteers working alongside the police. Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, highlighted the program's earlier success during a pilot project at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The 'Digital Warriors' initiative aims to develop critical thinking skills in students, helping them analyze and verify information while fostering an informed community of cyber trainers. Various workshops and the formation of Cyber Clubs will ensure sustained education and engagement across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)