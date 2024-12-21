UP Police Enlist 'Digital Warriors' to Combat Cybercrime
Uttar Pradesh Police have engaged social media influencers and college students as 'digital warriors' to fight cybercrime and counter fake news. The scheme trains young people to become cyber trainers and publicize police efforts. Digital workshops and Cyber Clubs will be established to enhance awareness.
In a bid to combat cybercrime and tackle the spread of fake news, the Uttar Pradesh Police have initiated a novel approach by enlisting social media influencers and college students as 'digital warriors,' an officer confirmed on Saturday.
The initiative, designed to raise awareness about cyber threats and educate citizens, sees a network of young digital volunteers working alongside the police. Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, highlighted the program's earlier success during a pilot project at the Maha Kumbh Mela.
The 'Digital Warriors' initiative aims to develop critical thinking skills in students, helping them analyze and verify information while fostering an informed community of cyber trainers. Various workshops and the formation of Cyber Clubs will ensure sustained education and engagement across the state.
