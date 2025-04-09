Uttar Pradesh Police Personnel Face Legal Trouble for Alleged Misconduct

In a significant development, an FIR has been lodged against twelve personnel of the Jewar police station in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The charges stem from the alleged illegal detention and torture of a B.Tech student, Somesh, from Mathura, during a purportedly staged encounter in 2022, as disclosed by officials on Wednesday.

The complaint, filed following a court directive, names former station house officer Anjani Kumar among others, accused of framing the student in false cases under serious charges such as the Gangsters Act and Arms Act. The victim's father claims his son was subjected to electric shocks in custody and coerced for money.

The FIR details a harrowing account of the police allegedly shooting Somesh in the leg and issuing threats to silence his family, raising serious questions about police conduct and accountability. This case has now drawn the attention of political figures, including former state chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

