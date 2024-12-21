Left Menu

Judicial Verdict Highlights Breakdown of Techie Marriage

The Supreme Court upheld a Madras High Court decision granting divorce to a separated software engineer couple, emphasizing the irretrievable breakdown of their marriage due to prolonged separation and cruelty. Financial provisions were made for the wife and daughter, highlighting the court's focus on welfare during matrimonial disputes.

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has confirmed the dissolution of marriage between an estranged software engineer couple, emphasizing the breakdown due to a prolonged separation and irreconcilable differences.

The bench, consisting of Justices Vikram Nath and PB Varale, noted that the couple had been living apart for two decades, signaling the marriage's irretrievable collapse. Attempts at reconciliation, dating back to 2004, have failed, supporting the high court's decision to grant divorce.

In line with the principles of justice, the court awarded a sum of Rs 50 lakh to the wife as permanent alimony and an equal amount for their daughter's future, underscoring the responsibility of both parents to ensure their child's well-being and security.

