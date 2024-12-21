Santosh Ajmera: Award-Winning Advocate for Voter Engagement

Santosh Ajmera, a distinguished officer from the Indian Information Service, has been awarded the International Electoral Award for Citizens' Engagement 2024. This accolade was granted to him for his remarkable contribution to strengthening citizen participation in India's general elections.

The award was presented at a symposium organized by the International Centre for Parliamentary Studies in December in the Dominican Republic. Ajmera's noteworthy performance during his role with the Election Commission was highlighted, particularly his leadership in the systematic voters' education and electoral participation (SVEEP) program.

His initiatives addressed key challenges such as low voter turnout and trust issues, making voting a celebrated event in the country. As part of his efforts, he also launched a successful communication campaign, 'Chunav Ka Parv, Desh Ka Garv,' during the recent parliamentary elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)