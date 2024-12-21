Left Menu

Daring Heist: Itching Powder Attack and Robbery in Narela

In Narela, Delhi, a gas agency manager was robbed of Rs 8.5 lakh when an attacker threw itching powder into his eyes. The manager, Vinay Tiwari, was en route to a bank. The police have initiated an investigation after the incident left Tiwari temporarily incapacitated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A dramatic robbery unfolded in the Narela area of outer-north Delhi when a man attacked a gas agency manager using itching powder. The criminal seized the opportunity to flee with a bag containing Rs 8.5 lakh, intended for bank deposit.

The victim, identified as Vinay Tiwari, works as a manager for two gas godowns and had collected Rs 8.45 lakh from his workplace. He was heading to HDFC Bank near Ramdev Chowk on his motorcycle when he was assaulted. The assailant's strategy left Tiwari momentarily incapacitated, allowing enough time for the theft.

The police have registered a case and are conducting thorough investigations to track down the perpetrator. They are exploring all leads, including CCTV footage, to piece together the events and capture the suspect involved in the attack.

