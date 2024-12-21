Daring Heist: Itching Powder Attack and Robbery in Narela

A dramatic robbery unfolded in the Narela area of outer-north Delhi when a man attacked a gas agency manager using itching powder. The criminal seized the opportunity to flee with a bag containing Rs 8.5 lakh, intended for bank deposit.

The victim, identified as Vinay Tiwari, works as a manager for two gas godowns and had collected Rs 8.45 lakh from his workplace. He was heading to HDFC Bank near Ramdev Chowk on his motorcycle when he was assaulted. The assailant's strategy left Tiwari momentarily incapacitated, allowing enough time for the theft.

The police have registered a case and are conducting thorough investigations to track down the perpetrator. They are exploring all leads, including CCTV footage, to piece together the events and capture the suspect involved in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)