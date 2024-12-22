Mali Under Siege: Suspected Jihadist Rampage in Mopti
Suspected jihadists conducted deadly attacks on multiple villages in Mali's Mopti region, killing over 20 people. These assaults underscore ongoing conflict in Mali, fueled by armed groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. The violence has spread across the Sahel, resulting in significant casualties and displacement.
In a harrowing string of attacks, suspected jihadists killed over 20 people across several villages in Mali's central Mopti region, local sources reported on Saturday. The assailants, who remain unidentified, unleashed terror from Friday daytime into the evening, targeting and destroying six villages in the Bandiagara area.
Witnesses describe the attackers as arriving in large numbers on motorcycles, sweeping through the first village with lethal force. They left no survivors and razed everything in sight. As of now, there has been no official response from Mali's ruling military junta.
The latest violence highlights the persistent threat in West Africa, where militant groups affiliated with al Qaeda and Islamic State have entrenched themselves since 2012. Originating in Mali's north, the conflict has expanded into the wider Sahel region, fostering tragic consequences with thousands killed and millions displaced.
