Congress Leader Highlights Historical Oversight in Constitutional Debate
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Modi for omitting Indira Gandhi's support for the 44th Amendment while attacking the 42nd Amendment. He highlighted that many provisions from the 42nd Amendment, including its socialist and secular changes, remain. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha recently debated the Constitution's 75-year journey.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed critique, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of selective criticism during discussions on India's constitutional amendments. He argued that Modi targeted Indira Gandhi over the 42nd Amendment but neglected to mention her support for the 44th Amendment, which removed significant provisions introduced earlier.
Ramesh highlighted that the 42nd Amendment under Gandhi's leadership incorporated key terms like 'socialist' and 'secular' into the Constitution's Preamble, a change that persists today as part of India's basic structure, affirmed by the Supreme Court.
The constitutional debate resurfaced during a recent commemorative session in Parliament, marking 75 years since the Constitution's adoption. The discussions witnessed heated exchanges between government and opposition members over historical and contemporary constitutional issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
73 complaints against vulgar ads on TV channels: govt tells Parliament
Parliamentary Showdown: South Korea's Impeachment Vote
South Korean parliamentary motion to impeach President Yoon fails after ruling party lawmakers boycott vote, reports AP.
Congress Accuses Government of Stifling Opposition in Parliament
Crisis in South Korea: Defiance in Parliament Grounds Martial Law