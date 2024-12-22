Left Menu

Daring Heist: Bullion Trader Shot and Robbed in Varanasi

In Varanasi, assailants opened fire on a bullion trader and his son, robbing them of a jewelry-laden bag. The victims are in stable condition, and police are investigating to apprehend the culprits of this early morning heist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 22-12-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 12:12 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a brazen heist early Sunday morning, assailants in a car shot at a local bullion trader and his son in the Kamchha area of Varanasi, looting a bag full of jewelry. The incident, which occurred around 3:30 a.m., has left the city on edge.

The victims, Deepak Soni, 46, and his son were returning from the Varanasi railway station on a scooter when the robbery unfolded. Soni, who had just arrived from Mumbai, was targeted as a car overtook them and its occupants opened fire. Both were injured and are currently hospitalized, but thankfully are out of danger, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Bansal.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits behind this daring crime. An investigation is in progress, with the local police seeking any information that could lead to arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

