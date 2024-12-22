Arunachal Pradesh: Political Triumphs and Troubling Revelations in 2024

In 2024, Arunachal Pradesh's political scene was dominated by the BJP's significant victory, winning 46 out of 60 assembly seats for a third consecutive term. This achievement is largely attributed to the party's development-focused agenda under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In parallel to the political success, the state was overshadowed by a devastating sex trafficking scandal involving minors. The revelation led to multiple arrests, with significant individuals implicated, including government employees. This dark chapter triggered state intervention and recommended dismissals to combat the grave issue.

Meanwhile, indigenous protests against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project highlighted environmental and cultural concerns. Despite the state's push for hydropower, locals expressed fears over land rights and displacement, leading to ongoing demonstrations. Concurrently, governance saw improvements with strategic appointments and successful execution of overdue public exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)