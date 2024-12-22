Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh: Political Triumphs and Troubling Revelations in 2024

In 2024, Arunachal Pradesh saw the BJP win a third term amidst state and Lok Sabha elections, securing 46 assembly seats. Meanwhile, the state grappled with a major sex trafficking scandal and local protests against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, alongside a focus on hydropower and improved governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-12-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 13:13 IST
Arunachal Pradesh: Political Triumphs and Troubling Revelations in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In 2024, Arunachal Pradesh's political scene was dominated by the BJP's significant victory, winning 46 out of 60 assembly seats for a third consecutive term. This achievement is largely attributed to the party's development-focused agenda under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In parallel to the political success, the state was overshadowed by a devastating sex trafficking scandal involving minors. The revelation led to multiple arrests, with significant individuals implicated, including government employees. This dark chapter triggered state intervention and recommended dismissals to combat the grave issue.

Meanwhile, indigenous protests against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project highlighted environmental and cultural concerns. Despite the state's push for hydropower, locals expressed fears over land rights and displacement, leading to ongoing demonstrations. Concurrently, governance saw improvements with strategic appointments and successful execution of overdue public exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024