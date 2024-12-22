Defending Democracy: Ensuring Integrity in Constitutional Institutions

Justice P S Narasimha of the Supreme Court of India stressed the significance of protecting the country's constitutional institutions from external interference during his speech at the Justice E S Venkataramiah Memorial Lecture held in Bengaluru.

He highlighted the crucial role institutions like the Election Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General, and Information Commissions play in maintaining democracy through independence and accountability.

Justice Narasimha underscored the foresight of India's constitution-makers and called for a re-evaluation of public institutions to strengthen their autonomy and function in the contemporary digital world.

(With inputs from agencies.)