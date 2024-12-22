Left Menu

MPPSC Aspirants' Demands Heard: A Step Towards Employment Assurance

A delegation of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission aspirants met the Chief Minister to present their demands, prompting authorities to assure action. They highlighted needs like answer sheet transparency, exam results, and notifications, with promises of increased employment. Political leaders have voiced mixed reactions to these assurances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 22-12-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 19:57 IST
A delegation of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) aspirants met with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday, presenting a memorandum of demands.

Approximately 2000 aspirants, who had been protesting since Wednesday in Indore, ended their demonstration Saturday night after authorities assured them their concerns would be addressed.

Their demands included transparency of the 2019 MPPSC mains exam answer sheets, the announcement of the 2023 exam results, and the release of the 2025 exam notifications. In a social media post, the Chief Minister's Office confirmed Yadav's meeting with the aspirants and indicated the government is positively considering the demands. The CM emphasized the state's commitment to maximizing employment opportunities and ongoing recruitment in various departments, with plans to advertise for more positions in the future.

Earlier on Saturday, Umang Singhar, Leader of Opposition, had met protesters. Meanwhile, MP Congress chief Jitu Ptawari criticized the BJP government, expressing skepticism about the fulfillment of these promises, and threatened to join the protests in the future if the statements are not acted upon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

